A look at the top headlines of the day:

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar elected new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Narvekar received 164 votes in support, while 107 MLAs voted against him in the 288-member Assembly.

Justice JB Pardiwala who heard Nupur Sharma’s plea objects to personal attacks on judges: The Supreme Court judge was part of a bench that castigated the suspended BJP leader for her comments about the Prophet.

Controversy erupts as photos show Udaipur tailor’s killer with BJP leaders: Former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, who is seen with Mohammed Riyaz Attari in one of the images, denied having any links with him.

‘I hang my head in shame,’ says Kapil Sibal on the state of judiciary: The senior advocate said that journalist Mohammed Zubair was denied bail by a court for a tweet that he had posted four years ago without any communal outcome.

BJP vows to form governments in Tamil Nadu, Kerala: At the national executive meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers to reach out to deprived citizens, including Muslims.

Kolkata Police issue lookout notice for Nupur Sharma: Cases have been registered against the suspended BJP spokesperson at two police stations in the city for her disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Main accused person in Amravati chemist’s murder arrested from Nagpur: The police suspect that Umesh Kolhe may have been killed for sharing a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Toll rises in Assam floods to 174, parts of Silchar remain inundated: The number of residents affected by the flood reduced substantially to 22.17 lakh on Saturday from 29.70 lakh a day ago.

British businessman wins defamation case against Republic Bharat for calling him an ISI ‘stooge’: The court said that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s programme had no evidence to prove that Aneel Mussarat was involved in anti-India activities.

Gujarat court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2002 Godhra train burning case: Rafik Bhatuk had been absconding for 19 years and was arrested in February 2021.