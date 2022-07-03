The big news: Eknath Shinde camp wins Speaker election ahead of floor test, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Justice JB Pardiwala criticised personal attacks on judges, and a row erupted after photos show Udaipur tailor’s killer with BJP leaders.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar elected new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Narvekar received 164 votes in support, while 107 MLAs voted against him in the 288-member Assembly.
- Justice JB Pardiwala who heard Nupur Sharma’s plea objects to personal attacks on judges: The Supreme Court judge was part of a bench that castigated the suspended BJP leader for her comments about the Prophet.
- Controversy erupts as photos show Udaipur tailor’s killer with BJP leaders: Former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, who is seen with Mohammed Riyaz Attari in one of the images, denied having any links with him.
- ‘I hang my head in shame,’ says Kapil Sibal on the state of judiciary: The senior advocate said that journalist Mohammed Zubair was denied bail by a court for a tweet that he had posted four years ago without any communal outcome.
- BJP vows to form governments in Tamil Nadu, Kerala: At the national executive meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers to reach out to deprived citizens, including Muslims.
- Kolkata Police issue lookout notice for Nupur Sharma: Cases have been registered against the suspended BJP spokesperson at two police stations in the city for her disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
- Main accused person in Amravati chemist’s murder arrested from Nagpur: The police suspect that Umesh Kolhe may have been killed for sharing a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
- Toll rises in Assam floods to 174, parts of Silchar remain inundated: The number of residents affected by the flood reduced substantially to 22.17 lakh on Saturday from 29.70 lakh a day ago.
- British businessman wins defamation case against Republic Bharat for calling him an ISI ‘stooge’: The court said that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s programme had no evidence to prove that Aneel Mussarat was involved in anti-India activities.
- Gujarat court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2002 Godhra train burning case: Rafik Bhatuk had been absconding for 19 years and was arrested in February 2021.