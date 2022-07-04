The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case, PTI reported.

The summons were sent to him two days after he retired from the police force on June 30. Pandey, a 1986 batch officer, was appointed the Mumbai Police commissioner in February by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

During his tenure, cases were filed against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kirit Somaiya, Mohit Kamboj, Narayan Rane and Independent MLA Ravi Rana. Somaiya had even alleged that Pandey was working at the behest of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and claimed that he wants to join the Shiv Sena after his retirement.

“Pandey is considered as an upright officer and had played a key role in the inquiry against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and former state intelligence department chief Rashmi Shukla,” an unidentified Nationalist Congress Party leader had told the Hindustan Times in March after his appointment as the new Mumbai Police commissioner.

The leader added that Pandey was chosen for the post “as a strategic move” by three-member Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition that had ruled the state since November 2019.

According to reports, Pandey has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the National Stock Exchange co-location scam, which is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

It is alleged that a firm incorporated by Pandey had conducted security audits at the National Stock Exchange when the manipulation of the market took place.

The former Mumbai Police commissioner is likely to appear before the agency’s office in Delhi on Tuesday, an official told PTI.