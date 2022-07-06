The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to urgently list a petition seeking the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad, ANI reported.

Sharma made the comments during a debate on Times Now television channel on May 26. The comments triggered protests in several parts of the country, and police cases were filed against her in several states.

Advocate Abu Sohel has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking Sharma’s arrest. On Wednesday, he mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari. The court asked Sohel to approach the registrar instead.

The petitioner said that he had already mentioned the case before the registrar and that the petition was likely to come up for hearing on July 11.

Sohel, in the petition, has also asked the court to direct the police for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” into the matter, Live Law reported. “Sharma’s undesirable words have caused huge unrest and uproar in the country and across the globe, and have tarnished the image of our great nation,” the petition said.

On July 1, the Supreme Court said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for the tensions currently prevailing in India. The bench said that her comments were “disturbing” and that she should have made a public apology.

In the past three weeks, the police have linked two killings to provocation caused by Sharma’s comments.

On June 21, a chemist in Maharashtra’s Amravati was killed after he purportedly made a social media post supporting the suspended BJP spokesperson. A week later, a tailor in Udaipur was murdered for the same reason. His assailants filmed the killing.