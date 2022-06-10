A large crowd protested outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Friday against the remarks made by two Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons about Prophet Muhammad, NDTV reported.

However, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said that the mosque committee did not call for protest, according to ANI.

WATCH: Members of Muslim community staged a protest after Friday prayers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid. The protest was against the statements made by now sacked spokesperson of BJP, Nupur Sharna and others.



Video via: @ShoaibRaza87 pic.twitter.com/5onxjONyDm — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 10, 2022

“We don’t know who are protesting,” the Imam said, according to ANI. “I think they belong to AIMIM [All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen] or are [Asaduddin] Owaisi’s people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them.”

The Delhi Police said that the protestors were dispersed within 10-15 minutes.

“Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan said, according to ANI. “After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started to protest over inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.”

Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were done on the street, without any permission so legal action will be taken: DCP Central District, Shweta Chauhan pic.twitter.com/gcusz1o4Kg — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Chauhan further said that the protest was held on the street without any permission. “Legal action will be taken,” she said.

On May 26, now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel. BJP on June 5 said that Sharma’s remarks violated the party’s constitution.

Delhi’s media head for BJP, Naveen Jindal, posted a derogatory tweet about the Prophet on June 1. Four days later he was expelled from the party. BJP said that Jindal’s views vitiate communal harmony and were in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

Their remarks against Prophet Muhammad were condemned by 20 Muslim countries.

The Centre had said that the controversial comments had been made by “fringe elements” and they did not reflect the views of the Indian government.