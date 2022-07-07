Three persons were stabbed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Karnataka’s Kerur town, The Hindu reported on Thursday.

A total of four persons were injured in the clashes. They are undergoing treatment at hospital and their condition is stable.

While Arun Kattimani, Lakshman Kattimani and Chungi Yamanur received stab wounds, Bande Nawaz Gokak sustained a head injury. Two of the injured persons allegedly harassed women on Wednesday night, according to PTI.

An official release from the Tahsildar office said that a verbal fight between Kattimani and a man named Yasin Pendari turned violent, resulting in communal violence.

Following the clashes, a group of miscreants also set on fire five vehicles and 10 pushcarts, The Hindu reported. The police reached the scene immediately to control the situation.

Communal clash between 2 groups of people, at least 3 stabbed in Bagalkote's Kerur. The attackers also set a few vehicles on fire and the cops who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control. Those involved in the clash have been admitted to hospital.@TheQuint pic.twitter.com/xfYiEP1R60 — Ananth Shreyas (@ananthshreyas) July 6, 2022

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike, a Hindutva outfit affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was involved in the clash, ANI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot Police P Sunilkumar said that 10 persons were detained and the police were interrogating them.

“Holiday is announced in schools and colleges in Kerur,” Sunilkumar added.

The local administration has banning the gathering of four or more persons in the town.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that clashes broke out over “personal issues”, ANI reported.

“Police have already controlled the situation and some arrests are done; the injured are admitted to hospitals,” Bommai said. “We have given instructions to both communities to maintain peace.”