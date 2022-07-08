The Supreme Court on Friday directed the authorities not to take any coercive action against Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan in connection with the multiple first information reports against him after the news channel aired a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 1, reported Bar and Bench.

In the video, Gandhi had made a comment about the Students’ Federation of India for attacking his Wayanad office on June 24. Gandhi described the attackers as children and said he had no ill-will against them, the Congress said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the clip was doctored to make it appear as if Gandhi’s was commenting about the killers of a tailor in Udaipur.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear Ranjan’s plea.

At Friday’s hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra told a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheswari that the offences in the FIRs are the same.

“One inadvertent error [the doctored video] was made and show was taken off air,” he added.

The court then passed the interim order protecting Ranjan.

Ranjan was arrested by the Noida Police on Tuesday and was released on bail later in the day. The Chhattisgarh Police wanted to arrest him now, Luthra had told the court on Wednesday.