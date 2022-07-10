The big news: India says it stands with the citizens of Sri Lanka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A man was burnt alive after a kangaroo court trial in Assam, and the NIA arrested a seventh person in the Udaipur tailor murder case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India says it stands with the citizens of Sri Lanka: The two countries share “deep civilisational bonds”, the Union Ministry of External Affairs said. The statement came as protests intensified in Sri Lanka against the government’s failure to curb the economic crisis.
- Assam man allegedly burnt alive after trial by kangaroo court: The incident occurred in Bor Lalung gaon area of the Nagaon district. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Bordoloi who was accused of murdering a woman.
- NIA arrests seventh accused person in Udaipur tailor’s murder case: Farhad Mohammed Sheikh, alias Babla, was allegedly a close associate of Mohammed Riyaz Attari, one of the two assailants.
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to resign amid unrest: The home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also said he would step down, was set on fire.
- Centre targeting Mohammed Zubair to make media afraid of demanding accountability, says Alt News: The journalist was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27. After the SC granted him bail in a case filed in UP, the Lakhimpur Kheri police sought his custody.
- Powerful voice needed when nation is divided and unity destroyed, says Amartya Sen: He said the practice of putting individuals behind bars without proving their guilt of a crime still exists even after Independence.
- Maharashtra Assembly issues showcause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs for defying whip: Both the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions have accused each other of not obeying the whip during the trust vote and election for the post of speaker.
- Assam man arrested for dressing as Hindu deity Shiva in street play on price rise: The actor, Birinchi Bora, was released on Sunday as all the charges against him were bailable. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that street plays on “current issues” are not blasphemous.
- Pythagoras theorem has Vedic roots, claims Karnataka education policy panel: The claim has been made by in a position paper submitted to the National Council of Educational Research and Training.
- Fourteen killed in bar shooting in Johannesburg: The police said the number of cartridges found on the scene indicates the presence of multiple shooters. However, it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting