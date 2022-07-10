The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested another person in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city. Farhad Mohammed Sheikh, alias Babla, is the seventh person to be arrested in the case, the agency said in a press release on Sunday.

Sheikh, 31, was a close associate of Mohammed Riyaz Attari, one of the two assailants who released a video after killing Lal, the National Investigation Agency alleged. Sheikh was also an active part of the conspiracy to kill Lal, it said.

NIA Arrests 7th individual in Udaipur Killing Case (RC-27/2022/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/E5813PA9qW — NIA India (@NIA_India) July 10, 2022

On June 28, Lal was killed purportedly for having shared a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a television debate in May.

The assailants, Ghouse Mohammed and Attari, were held by the Rajasthan Police on the same day. A video showed both the men claiming responsibility for the crime as they brandish the cleavers used in the murder.

After the murder came to light, the Rajasthan Police restricted the gathering of four or more across the state under Section 144 of the Criminal Code Procedure.

On June 29, the National Investigation Agency took over the case from the Rajasthan Police. The case was re-registered under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Preliminary inquiry into the murder suggested that a terror gang could be involved, the agency had said.

On June 30, two more persons had been arrested from Udaipur in connection with the case. Mohsin and Asif are alleged to be co-conspirators of the murder. Later, two more persons, Mohammed Mohsin and Wasim were arrested for allegedly helping the two assailants in carrying out a recce of the tailor’s shop, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, pictures accessed by India Today showed Attari with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. However, the Hindutva party has denied any association with him.