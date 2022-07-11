Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that there is an “undeclared Emergency” in India, NDTV reported.

“Thanks to Indira Gandhi, she was bold enough to declare an Emergency,” Rao said during a press briefing in New Delhi. “It was direct, declared Emergency. But today in India, there is an undeclared Emergency.”

Rao also described Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” prime minister ever in the country and said that there was a need for a “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre, according to PTI.

“During the Congress rule, there was brain drain,” Rao said. “Now, with your [Modi] government policies, there is a capital drain, resulting in depleting forex reserves.”

In recent months, Rao has been directly attacking the Centre over its policies and calling for a change at the national level. He also spoke to other Opposition parties in the country in a bid to unitedly take on the BJP.

Recently, he met Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Hyderabad. He had also held meetings with Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray.

During Sunday’s briefing, Rao also mentioned the Supreme Court’s observations on now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

On July 1, the Supreme Court had said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for the tensions in the country and that she should have apologised to the nation.

Sharma, who was suspended after India faced a diplomatic outrage from a number of Gulf countries, had approached the Supreme Court to club the multiple first information reports registered against her across the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala had dismissed her plea, saying that “the conscience of this court is not satisfied”.

Rao praised the two judges saying that they have to keep the same spirit to save India.

“Justice Surya Kant and Justice Pardiwala, I am saluting you,” he said, according to NDTV. “The judiciary has to save the country from these traitors, demons, and dictators.”

Rao also urged the youth and other sections of the society to oust the BJP, saying it is the only way to save the country.