The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday elevated former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of the party, The Indian Express reported.

The decision was among the 16 resolutions passed unanimously by the party during the party’s general council meeting in Chennai, according to The Hindu.

Palaniswami’s elevation came soon after the Madras High Court dismissed a plea filed by AIADMK Treasurer O Panneerselvam seeking to stall the meeting, according to NDTV.

The AIADMK has witnessed a tussle for power between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. Currently, both of them are leaders of the party, occupying positions as coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively.

The two positions were created during the general council meeting on September 12, 2017, after the party gave the honorary title of ‘eternal general secretary’ to late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

While the faction led by Palaniswami wanted the party to get rid of the dual leadership, the idea has been opposed by the Panneerselvam-led camp, which says it would amount to a betrayal of Jayalalithaa.

During the party’s last general council meeting on June 23, AIADMK members had shouted slogans demanding “single leadership” within the party under Palaniswami. He was also honoured with a decorated crown, a sword and sceptre by supporters amid chants. Panneerselvam was forced to walk out of the meeting as bottles were hurled at him.

Panneerselvam also suffered a setback last week when the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order that prevented the AIADMK from passing new resolutions in its general council meetings.

A vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari had said that courts cannot interfere with the inner functioning of a political party.

On Monday, ahead of the party’s general council meeting, clashes were reported between supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, The Quint reported.

Police open mild lathi charge against the #AIADMK cadres outside the party office. Supporters of OPS EPS pelted stones against each other.@TheQuint #aiadmkgeneralbodymeeting https://t.co/UdLEBUJT8D pic.twitter.com/x0Bc5j1vIg — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) July 11, 2022

The two groups were also seen pelting stones at each other and burning posters. Some persons reportedly sustained injuries, according to PTI.