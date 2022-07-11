The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s General Council on Monday expelled O Panneerselvam from the party’s primary membership minutes after electing former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary, PTI reported.

Paneerselvam was formerly the coordinator of the AIADMK and Palaniswami was the joint coordinator.

The developments came shortly after the Madras High Court allowed the General Council to go ahead with its meeting in Chennai and dismissed a plea by Panneerselvam seeking to stall it.

At the meeting, the AIADMK General Council abolished the party’s dual leadership model and appointed Palaniswami as the “single supreme leader”, The News Minute reported. Apart from being expelled from the party’s primary membership, Panneerselvam was also removed his post of treasurer. His supporters were also expelled.

“The General Council members have unanimously passed the resolution to bring a single leadership into the party,” Panneerselvam said later, ANI reported.

The council members claimed that they wanted the party to get rid of the dual leadership because of difficulty in decision-making and discontentment among party cadre.

The two positions of coordinator and joint coordinator were created during the general council meeting on September 12, 2017, after the party gave the honorary title of “eternal general secretary” to late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Panneerselvam-led camp has consistently opposed the move to remove the posts, saying it would amount to a betrayal of Jayalalithaa.