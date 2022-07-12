Twelve people were killed in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

While seven people died in Gujarat where a flood-like situation arose in many areas, five people were killed in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli town.

Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said that 63 residents have died due to lightning, drowning, wall collapse and other rain-related incidents since June 1, according to NDTV.

Dang, Gujarat | Landslide at several places in Saputara Waghai road as incessant rainfall continues to lash the area, movement of vehicles affected pic.twitter.com/3wtIDC3KYC — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Over 9,000 residents have been evacuated from different parts of Gujarat and 468 were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, he said.

Districts in Central and South Gujarat were worst-affected due to the rainfall. Towns such as Dediapada, Sagbara and Tilakwada in the Narmada district recorded nearly 452 millimetre, 307 millimetre and 305 millimetre rainfall in 10 hours from 6 am till 4 pm on Monday, according to The Indian Express. Umerpada village in Surat recorded 354 millimetre rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with isolated extremely heavy rain in several districts of Gujarat until July 17, according to NDTV. Fishermen are advised not to venture off the north and south Gujarat coast till July 14.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all necessary help will be provided to Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he spoke with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone and assured him of all help from the Centre, including assistance from the NDRF and the SRDF.

ગુજરાતના વિવિધ વિસ્તારોમાં ભારે વરસાદને કારણે સર્જાયેલી પૂર જેવી પરિસ્થિતિ સંદર્ભે મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp જી સાથે વાત કરી અને મોદી સરકાર તરફથી શક્ય તમામ મદદની ખાતરી આપી. ગુજરાત પ્રશાસન, SDRF અને NDRF અસરગ્રસ્ત લોકો સુધી ઝડપી મદદ પહોંચાડવામાં વ્યસ્ત છે. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 11, 2022

Patel, who reached Gandhinagar from Rajkot, also took stock of the situation on Monday.

Three missing in Maharashtra

Three persons were missing in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district after heavy rainfall on Monday, PTI reported.

Out of the five deaths reported in the district, three were killed after a truck that they were travelling in to attend the funeral of a villager was washed away, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis visited the district to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was also reported in Nashik district, leading to a rise in water levels of several rivers.

Videos shared on social media showed many temples located on the bed of the Godavari river submerged.

An unidentified official told PTI that residents of villages along the banks of the Godavari as well as some other smaller rivers have been alerted, though the water level at present is below the danger mark.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, The Indian Express reported. A red alert urges authorities to swing into action.

Separately, heavy rainfall was also reported in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

However, there was no report of any major waterlogging anywhere in the city and local train services were running normally.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/kzloDbqplN — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Heavy rainfall forecast in Telangana

In Telangana, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on Tuesday, according to PTI.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be alert.

He also spoke to officials in the rain-hit areas about the situation arising out of heavy downpour in the state, an official release from his office said.

“The government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation,” Rao said. “People should take precautions and venture out only if it is necessary.”