The Narcotics Control Bureau has charged actor Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring narcotics for actor Sushant Singh Rajput and aiding his “extreme drug addiction”, India Today reported.

Rajput was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has invoked 38 charges against 35 accused persons in the case. It alleged that all the accused persons were part of a criminal conspiracy to finance drug trafficking and to procure drugs for Hindi film personalities, The Times of India reported.

The anti-drugs agency alleged that Chakraborty “received many deliveries of ganja from [co-accused persons] Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance Showik and late Sushant Singh Rajput during the period March 2020 to September 2020”.