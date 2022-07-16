Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, MGM Healthcare said in a statement on Saturday, reported ANI.

He has been admitted to an isolation unit after reporting mild symptoms of the infection, the hospital said.

“He’s currently under observation,” the statement said. “He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Panneerselvam a speedy recovery, reported PTI.

Stalin too was admitted to hospital on Thursday, two days after he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.