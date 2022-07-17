Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him permission to travel to Singapore so that he can participate in the World Cities Summit and represent India, PTI reported. The summit is scheduled to be held in the first week of August in the city-state.

“It is wrong to hold the permission for attending the event,” Kejriwal wrote in a letter to the prime minister. “It is an opportunity to present the Delhi model of governance at the world stage. It is against the national interest to stop a CM from visiting such a huge stage.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not approved a file related to Kejriwal’s participation in the summit, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials. The file is stuck at Raj Niwas since June 7, an official from the chief minister’s office told the Hindustan Times.

In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal said “the entire world wants to know” about the Delhi model of governance.

His Aam Aadmi Party has over the last few years adopted a welfare-oriented governance model, reducing electricity and water tariffs, setting up mohalla clinics that offer subsidised primary healthcare, building education infrastructure and providing free bus and metro rides to women.

“The invitation is a matter of pride for the country,” Kejriwal’s letter said. “Kindly grant permission as soon as possible so that I can make the nation proud during the event.”

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022 by the High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1.

Accepting the invite, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, “I look forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with global leaders. Singapore and Delhi can certainly work together towards achieving accelerated growth in public interest.”

The chief minister had said at that time that he would send a formal acceptance of the invite, according to PTI.

In 2019, the Centre had denied Kejriwal permission to visit Denmark for a climate summit. “A decision is based on multiple inputs,” the foreign ministry had said in response.