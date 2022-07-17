The Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the all-party meeting conducted by the central government ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Hindustan Times reported.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who attended the meeting, said that the prime minister’s absence could be described as unparliamentary.

All Party Meeting to discuss forthcoming session of Parliament has just begun and the Prime Minister as usual is absent. Isn’t this ‘unparliamentary’? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 17, 2022

The Monsoon Session will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 12. The Centre will introduce 24 Bills in the session.

It is customary for the prime minister to organise and participate in meeting with leaders from across the political spectrum for the smooth functioning of Parliament, NDTV reported.

Delhi | All-party meeting called by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, begins in Parliament Annexe building pic.twitter.com/alZr7VaFRv — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

In Sunday’s meeting, the Centre was represented by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, PTI reported.

From the Opposition, the Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attended the meeting. TR Baalu, the treasurer of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and party MP Tiruchi Siva were also present.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and the Trinamool Congress’s Sudeep Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting as well.

During the session, the Opposition is expected to raise the matters of the controversial Agnipath scheme, inflation, fuel prices and unemployment in the country, PTI reported.

“ED conviction rate is 0.5 %, it is only being used to target the opposition,” said Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, ANI reported. “India coal is Rs 3000, Adani coal is Rs 30,000. Punjab government is being forced to buy it.”

Opposition to decide vice president candidate today

The Opposition parties will finalise a joint candidate for the vice presidential polls today, said Congress leader Kharge, ANI reported.

“We don’t need to talk about how their [NDA government] vice president candidate is,” he said. “Our candidate will be decided today.”

Delhi | We will discuss which issues should be raised in Parliament on day 1, day 2, so on. We don't need to talk about how their Vice President candidate is. Our candidate will be decided today: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge before an all-party meeting called by LS Speaker pic.twitter.com/7H622K10aQ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

On Saturday, the BJP fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the election.

The vice-presidential polls will be held on August 6 and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Meanwhile, the presidential elections will be held on Monday and the votes will be counted on July 21. The BJP has nominated former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, while the Opposition has fielded Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

From the Opposition, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Shiv Sena have announced their support for Murmu.

Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, Janata Dal (Secular) and Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab are also backing Murmu.