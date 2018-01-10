A crew member of Jet Airways, who was caught on Monday trying to hide Rs 3.21 crore in United States dollars on a flight, is suspected to be part of a global hawala syndicate, DNA reported. She was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday for two days.

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said during interrogation, the woman had admitted to working for a global money laundering operation and had carried foreign currency a number of times earlier for a Delhi-based hawala operator. She identified the operator as Amit Malhotra, a resident of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality, PTI reported.

Malhotra allegedly used airline crew members to smuggle foreign currency. The police raided his house on Monday.