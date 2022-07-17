A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Margaret Alva named as Opposition candidate for vice president’s post: The former Union minister said that it was a privilege and honour to be named as the Opposition’s joint candidate for the post.
  2. IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi airport after pilot reports technical defect: This is the second such incident in two weeks when an Indian airline made an emergency landing in the neighbouring Pakistani city.
  3. Opposition denounces Narendra Modi’s absence from all-party meeting: Meanwhile, the DMK and AIADMK said at the meeting that India should help resolve the economic crisis in Sri Lanka
  4. Violence erupts in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi over Class 12 girl’s death: The girl’s family alleged that there was foul play in her death and refused to receive her body.
  5. National Security Act invoked against activist Javed Mohammed, who was arrested for allegedly planning to incite violence in Prayagraj in June: The police arrested the activist on June 11. He is currently lodged at the Deoria district jail.
  6. 121 Adivasis acquitted five years after they were booked under UAPA in Chhattisgarh: They were arrested for allegedly assisting Maoists in the killing of 25 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Sukma district in April 2017.
  7. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says he got to know of minister TS Singh Deo’s resignation from media: Deo has been locked in a turf war with Baghel since June 2021 over the chief minister’s post.
  8. Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for remarks about Modi, Shah and other ministers: A two-judge bench observed that citizens have no right to abuse anyone, much less the prime minister of India.
  9. Arvind Kejriwal urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let him attend Singapore summit: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not approved a file related to the chief minister’s participation in the World Cities Summit.
  10. Godavari in Andhra Pradesh breaches 25 lakh cusecs mark after 16 years, 2 million residents affected: The floodwater discharge in the river was 28,50,664 cusecs on August 7, 2006.