The second case of the monkeypox disease was detected in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday, ANI reported.

A 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease, said state Health Minister Veena George. He is undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College in the Kannur district, the minister said.

“The patient’s health condition is reported to be satisfactory,” George told the news agency. “Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance.”

The first case of monkeypox in India – a 35-year-old man who had returned to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates – was reported on July 14.

On that day, the Union health ministry rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with authorities to implement public health measures.

Monkeypox is a rare infection that is spread by wild animals like rodents and primates in parts of West or Central Africa, according to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

The disease causes a mild illness and can result in symptoms such as high temperature, headache, backache and a chickenpox-like rash. The infection can spread if a person touches monkeypox skin blisters or uses clothing, bed sheets or towels of those suffering from the disease.

The monkeypox outbreak that occurred in African countries at the beginning of this year, has spread to several European and West Asian countries.

On July 14, the Union government told states and Union Territories to increase their vigil against the disease at international entry points, hospitals and other high-risk areas.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that suspected patients should be screened and tested at points of entry and in the community. Isolating patients, providing symptomatic and supportive therapy and treatment for complications are among the measures that need to be taken to prevent deaths, he said.