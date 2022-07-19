A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma, says her life and liberty needs to be protected: On July 1, the court had dismissed the suspended BJP spokesperson’s plea saying that she was single-handedly responsible for the tensions in the country.
  2. Rishi Sunak wins fourth round of voting to pick the next British prime minister: Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who got 59 votes, is out of the race.
  3. Filmmaker Avinash Das detained in Mumbai for sharing photo of Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer: The Gujarat Police is taking him to Ahmedabad for further legal action.
  4. Haryana Police official killed while trying to stop illegal mining: Opposition has alleged that illegal mining is flourishing under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. They have sought his resignation.
  5. Four arrested for allegedly offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow: After a video of the prayers surfaced online, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had demanded permission to chant Hanuman Chalisa near the shopping centre.
  6. Over 1.6 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2021, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Majority of the persons, who left India, became citizens of the United States.
  7. Decision to levy GST on packaged food was taken with all states on board, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: Kerala said that it had opposed the proposal during the council meeting in June.
  8. Girls allegedly forced to take off their bras in Kerala for NEET exam, FIR filed: The National Testing Agency, however, said it did not receive any complaints.
  9. Samyukt Kisan Morcha rejects Centre’s MSP panel, says it includes leaders who supported farm laws: The committee on the Minimum Support Price was formed on Monday, eight months after the government promised to set it up.
  10. Lok Sabha Speaker has recognised Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in House, says Maharashtra chief minister: Earlier in the day, 12 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs had joined the party’s faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.