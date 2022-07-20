Two gangsters, suspected to have been involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, were killed in Amritsar on Wednesday during a gunfight with the Punjab Police, ANI reported.

Punjab Police's encounter going on with Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Kussa, the killers of #SidhuMooseWala near Bhakna Kalan Village, #Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/lhdg6ENFcH — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 20, 2022

Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban said the gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa. An AK47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from them.

He also said that three police officers suffered minor injuries during the shootout.

Amritsar encounter | Heavy exchange of fire took place today, 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa & Manpreet Singh killed. We have recovered an AK47 & a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav pic.twitter.com/4zR2sxeZJh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

“We were keeping track of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it,” Ban said, according to ANI. “Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation.”

Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Mannu Kusa allegedly fired the first shots at Moose Wala with an AK-47 rifle, NDTV reported.

The Punjab Police have so far arrested 13 persons for offering logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the singer’s killers.

Separately, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested five persons in the matter so far.

They are identified as Ankit Sirsa of Haryana’s Sersa village, Sachin Bhiwani from Haryana, 26-year-old Priyavrat alias Fauji from Sonipat in Haryana, 24-year-old Kashish from Jhajjar district, and 29-year-old Keshav Kumar from Punjab’s Bhatinda.