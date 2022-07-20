A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Mohammed Zubair walks out of Tihar Jail after Supreme Court grants interim bail: The judges disbanded a Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the FIRs against the journalist.
  2. Rishi Sunak tops fifth round of voting to elect next United Kingdom prime minister: He will now compete with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the post.
  3. Rupee closes below 80-mark for the first time against US dollar: The value of Indian currency has depreciated by 25% since 2014, the finance minister said.
  4. Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka president: India says it will support Sri Lanka in its quest for stability, economic recovery.
  5. Uttar Pradesh minister offers to resign, alleges officers don’t listen to him since he is a Dalit: The minister said he was not informed of any scheme launched by his department or about their progress.
  6. Two Sidhu Moose Wala murder suspects killed in gunfight with police in Amritsar: Three Punjab Police officers were also injured in the operation.
  7. India cuts windfall tax on diesel, crude oil and jet fuel shipments: The Centre also exempted an additional excise duty levied on fuel exports of units located in the special economic zones.
  8. Militant attacks declined in Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandits left Valley since 2019, claims Centre: The minister of state for home affairs said that 128 security forces personnel and 118 civilians were killed in the Union Territory over three years.
  9. Kerala issues guidelines to treat suspected and confirmed monkeypox cases: Anyone who has in the last 21 days travelled to a country where monkeypox has been reported and has red spots on the body is a probable case of the disease.
  10. Pleas of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camps may need to be examined by larger bench, says Supreme Court: The court said the petitions raise many constitutional questions.