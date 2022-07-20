The big news: ‘Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from jail, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rishi Sunak won fifth round of voting to elect next UK prime minister, and rupee closed below 80-mark for the first time against US dollar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mohammed Zubair walks out of Tihar Jail after Supreme Court grants interim bail: The judges disbanded a Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the FIRs against the journalist.
- Rishi Sunak tops fifth round of voting to elect next United Kingdom prime minister: He will now compete with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the post.
- Rupee closes below 80-mark for the first time against US dollar: The value of Indian currency has depreciated by 25% since 2014, the finance minister said.
- Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka president: India says it will support Sri Lanka in its quest for stability, economic recovery.
- Uttar Pradesh minister offers to resign, alleges officers don’t listen to him since he is a Dalit: The minister said he was not informed of any scheme launched by his department or about their progress.
- Two Sidhu Moose Wala murder suspects killed in gunfight with police in Amritsar: Three Punjab Police officers were also injured in the operation.
- India cuts windfall tax on diesel, crude oil and jet fuel shipments: The Centre also exempted an additional excise duty levied on fuel exports of units located in the special economic zones.
- Militant attacks declined in Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandits left Valley since 2019, claims Centre: The minister of state for home affairs said that 128 security forces personnel and 118 civilians were killed in the Union Territory over three years.
- Kerala issues guidelines to treat suspected and confirmed monkeypox cases: Anyone who has in the last 21 days travelled to a country where monkeypox has been reported and has red spots on the body is a probable case of the disease.
- Pleas of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camps may need to be examined by larger bench, says Supreme Court: The court said the petitions raise many constitutional questions.