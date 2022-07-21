The Gauhati High Court on Thursday granted bail to a 19-year-old student who was arrested from Golaghat in Assam two months ago under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly sharing an “anti-national poem” on Facebook, North East Now reported.

Barshashree Buragohain, a second-year Bachelor of Science student at the DCB Girls College in Jorhat, was arrested on May 18.

The student was sent to jail for her post in Assamese that said, “Swadhin xurujor dixe akou ekhuj, Akou korim rashta druh” (One more step toward the sun of freedom, once again, I will commit treason), the first information report said.

This was an implicit endorsement of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and pointed towards a larger “criminal conspiracy” and “intent to wage war against the Indian government”, the FIR added.

Her parents had sought her release saying that her exams were underway. The High Court on July 15 allowed her to take exams. However, she was not released on bail back then.

On Thursday, Buragohain’s bail plea was not opposed by the lawyer representing the state government, PTI reported.

“We argued that she had just made a Facebook post and she was not connected to a banned organisation in any way,” Buragohain’s counsel Atul Dihingia told The Indian Express.

On July 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged that Buragohain was arrested because she wanted to join the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent)

“If she had not been arrested, she would have gone to the ULFA(I),” he told reporters. “How can we allow her to do so? If she goes to the ULFA(I), she will return as a human bomb and kill us.”

A day earlier, Assam Special Director General of Police (law and order) GP Singh had also made similar comments.

“When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares the intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person,” said Singh.