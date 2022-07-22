Cases of African Swine Fever were on Friday reported among pigs on two farms in Kerala’s Wayanad district, according to PTI.

The African Swine Fever is a highly contagious disease that can affect both farm-raised and feral pigs. The mortality rate of the disease can reach 100%, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

There is no effective vaccine against African Swine Fever. While the disease does not pose a danger to human health, it has “devastating effects on pig populations and the farming economy”, World Organisation for Animal Health said.

In the wake of the new cases in Kerala, authorities will cull nearly 300 pigs by Friday evening, the Hindustan Times reported, citing an unidentified district official.

Currently, there are no details on the total number of infected animals. However, an unidentified official told PTI that 23 pigs died due to the disease on a farm.

After the cases were reported, state Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani directed pig farms to strictly implement measures on biosecurity and waste disposal in accordance with the Union government’s action plan to control African Swine Fever.

The action plan has norms for feeding pigs and disposing of their waste. It also has strategies to prevent and control the disease.

“Strict care should be maintained at all farms and concerned veterinary doctors of the region should be informed in case of any symptoms of unnatural deaths,” Rani said.

Earlier this month, Kerala had tightened bio-security measures after the Union government said that the disease was detected in Bihar and some northeastern states.