The big news: India reports fourth monkeypox case in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Smriti Irani sent a notice to Congress leaders over allegations about her daughter, and AAP alleged Centre took over Delhi government’s event.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi reports fourth monkeypox case in India: The 31-year-old man had no history of foreign travel.
- Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders over allegations against daughter: The party asked the minister to resign after reports claimed that a restaurant allegedly run by her daughter in Goa had obtained an illegal liquor licence.
- AAP alleges Centre took over Delhi government tree plantation event: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s banners were allegedly removed and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was put up at the stage.
- Lawyer Vrinda Grover says police should be held accountable for arbitrary arrests: The advocate, who represented Mohammed Zubair, also said there was strategy to manufacture offences based on ‘perceived hurt to religious sentiments’.
- TMC leader Partha Chatterjee hospitalised hours after ED arrests him in teacher recruitment scam: He was the state education minister in 2018 when allegedly jobs were given to candidates in return for money.
- Woman accuses two men of hiring her to frame a Muslim businessman for rape in UP’s Kasganj: One of the men claimed to be a BJP leader. But the district party chief alleged that the accused man has been expelled.
- Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal for India in World Athletics Championships: Chopra’s 88.13m throw saw him finish second behind defending world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.
- Two more arrested for allegedly offering namaz at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall: Seven persons have been arrested in the case so far.
- Six minors rescued from brothel allegedly owned by Meghalaya BJP vice president, say police: The police said that Bernard N Marak has been evading arrest since the raid took place in Tura town.
- Eight out of 19 workers who went missing near Indo-China border located in Arunachal Pradesh village: The workers said they had lost their way after taking a wrong turn. The body of one of the men was found on July 18, while 10 persons are still missing.