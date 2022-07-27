A look at the top headlines of the day:

Supreme Court upholds ED power to arrest, seize properties under money laundering law PMLA: The Congress said that the judgement will have ‘far-reaching implications’ for our democracy. Aviation regulator orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of its flights for eight weeks after snags: The Director General of Civil Aviation said it will subject the budget carrier to ‘enhanced surveillance’ during this period.

Protests erupt in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district over BJP leader’s murder: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers pushed state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s vehicle around, refused to let him step out and heckled him. Mohammed Zubair seeks return of seized devices, High Court gives Delhi Police four weeks to reply: Since the tweet for which the journalist was arrested was posted from his mobile, there was no need to take other devices, lawyer Vrinda Grover said.

Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for revival of BSNL: The Centre also decided to merge BSNL with Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited in order to augment its fiber network.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of the week for ‘unruly behaviour’: He is the 24th Opposition MP to be suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED again in National Herald case amid protests by Congress: Several leaders were detained by the Delhi Police from the city’s Vijay Chowk as the party chief was being questioned for the third time by the central agency.

CBI arrests Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aide in alleged land-for-jobs scam: The accused man, Bhola Yadav, was the officer on special duty to the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief during his tenure as the railway minister.

Centre asked Twitter to block 2,851 URLs in 2021, over 1,100 this year, IT minister tells Lok Sabha: The IT ministry’s orders to block posts and accounts on the social media platform have increased consistently since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

Church of South India bishop appears before ED in alleged corruption case: On Tuesday, immigration officials at the Thiruvananthapuram airport stopped Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam from travelling to the United Kingdom.

