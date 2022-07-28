Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Thursday were adjourned as the Opposition pressed for a discussion on inflation and the treasury benches demanded an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as “rashtrapatni”, PTI reported.

While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3pm, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm.

Chowdhury made the remark while protesting against the questioning of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, the Hindustan Times reported. Gandhi is being investigated in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

On being asked about Congress’s plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chowdhury said: “Yes, we will go to the Rashtrapati. India’s rashtrapati, no no rashtrapatni, is for all.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders described Chowdhury’s comments as misogynist and demeaning to the Adivasi community.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Chowdhury’s remarks were a deliberate sexist insult, ANI reported. “Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the president of India and the country,” she said.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that Congress members demean women in constitutional posts despite being led by one.

“You stand guilty of insulting the supreme commander of armed forces, you stand guilty of humiliating a tribal leader…,” Irani said. “The Congress party cannot stand the honour given to a tribal, it is not able to digest a poor tribal woman becoming the president of India.”

देश और दुनिया को पता है कि कांग्रेस आदिवासी, गरीब और महिला विरोधी है।



कांग्रेस ने सोनिया जी की अध्यक्षता में देश के सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद पर आसीन एक आदिवासी और गरीब परिवार की महिला का अनादर और उनकी गरीमा पर प्रहार करके संविधान को चोट पहुंचाने का काम किया है: श्रीमती @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/gtxH1WyHFy — BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said that he mistakenly referred to Murmu as “rashtrapatni”, ANI reported.

“I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word,” he said. “I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn’t find them. Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate.”

#WATCH | "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir R Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu pic.twitter.com/suZ5aoR59u — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

He has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to allow him to speak on the floor of the House on the allegations against him, ANI reported.

Although Chowdhury said that there is no question of apologising, Gandhi claimed that he has already done it.

#WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Demand for discussion on inflation continues

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu noted the names of the Opposition members who brought placards to the House, PTI reported. According to rules, any MP named by the chairperson has to quit the proceedings for the rest of the day.

“People who are carrying placards, they are named and they have leave the house otherwise action will be taken,” he added.

Subsequently Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sanjeev Kumar Pathak and independent legislator Ajit Kumar Bhuyan were suspended from the House.

The Opposition has been staging protests since the Monsoon Session started on July 18, demanding discussion on inflation and tax increases on several goods and services.

Including the three suspended on Thursday, 27 Opposition MPs have been temporarily removed from Parliament proceedings for carrying placards and disrupting House proceedings so far.

On Monday, four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session for carrying placards while protesting inside the House. A day later, 19 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for repeatedly disrupting the House proceedings.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday alleged that the Opposition is running away from discussions, ANI reported.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come back now and we are ready to have discussions in Parliament,” he said. “Their intention is to create disturbances and disruptions in the house.”

Sitharaman was away from proceedings till Thursday as she was infected with Covid-19. Joshi on Wednesday had said that the discussions on inflation will be taken up once she returns.