Actor Salman Khan has been issued an arms licence after he applied for it following a threat letter he and his father had received in June, the Mumbai Police said on Monday, ANI reported.

The actor and his father Salim Khan received a death threat on June 5, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. “You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala,” the threat note reportedly said.

On July 22, Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to discuss the matter.

“We issued the arms licence to the actor after completing all formalities,” an unidentified senior Indian Police Service officer told the Hindustan Times on Monday. “As per procedure, the file was sent to the office of deputy commissioner of police [zone 9] for verification and to check the actor’s criminal record, if any.”

The police suspect that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had sent the threat letter.

In 2018, when the blackbuck poaching case against the actor was being heard, Bishnoi had allegedly threatened Khan as his community considers blackbucks to be sacred animals.

A court in Jodhpur convicted Khan in the case on April 5, 2018. The actor is currently on bail and has filed an appeal against the conviction.