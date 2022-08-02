The big news: ED raids National Herald office, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan escalating tensions with China, and Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in an airstrike.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ED conducts raids at dozen locations in National Herald case, including main office newspaper in Delhi: Officials said the raids were conducted under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to “gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds”.
- As Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, China says US will bear the consequences: Ahead of the US Speaker’s visit, Beijing’s state-owned media claimed that Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit Taiwan, which Beijing considers as a province that is to be unified with the Chinese mainland.
- Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in airstrike, claims US President Joe Biden: The US president said that the United States conducted an airstrike in Kabul two days ago, killing al-Zawahiri. He had been accused of plotting the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the country along with Osama Bin Laden.
- Smriti Irani’s family invested in firm possibly linked to controversial Goa café, reports The Indian Express: Last month, the Congress sought Irani’s resignation after reports claimed that the Silly Souls Goa Café and Bar, allegedly run by her daughter Zoish Irani, had renewed its liquor licence illegally.
- Director of Kanpur school booked under unlawful conversion law for Islamic prayers during assembly: Authorities at the Florets International School said children recite prayers of Hinduism, Sikhism and Christianity too.
- Delhi and Kerala report new cases of monkeypox, India’s tally rises to eight: In the national capital, a 35-year-old Nigerian man tested positive for the disease, while the southern state reported its fifth case.
- Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to pleas against extending ED chief’s tenure: The petitioners contended that the decision to extend the tenure for a second time violated the court’s verdict to not do so beyond November.
- Six arrested for murder of Muslim man in Karnataka’s Surathkal: Mohammed Fazil was killed two days after a BJP youth wing leader was hacked to death in Dakshina Kannada district.
- Former Mumbai Police chief sent to judicial custody till August 16: Sanjay Pandey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 19 in the NSE phone tapping case.
- Four doctors, manager booked on charges of culpable homicide in Jabalpur hospital fire case: Eight persons, including four patients, were killed in the blaze that broke out at the New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital on Monday afternoon.