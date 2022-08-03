The big news: ED seals office of National Herald owner, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 17 Opposition parties criticised Supreme Court decision to uphold the PMLA, and Babul Supriyo took oath as a minister in West Bengal Cabinet.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Enforcement Directorate seals Young Indian office in National Herald case: Young Indian Private Limited owns the newspaper which is under investigation in a money laundering case. The office is located in Delhi’s Herald House building.
- Supreme Court virtually reproduced Centre’s arguments to uphold PMLA, allege 17 Opposition parties: The July 27 verdict will strengthen the hands of a government that ‘indulges in political vendetta’ to target its opponents, they alleged.
- Babul Supriyo takes oath as Bengal minister as Mamata Banerjee expands her Cabinet: The former BJP MP was among nine Trinamool Congress leaders who were inducted into the Cabinet.
- ED seizes assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank-DHFL case: Both of them were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June and are currently in judicial custody.
- Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan as China holds military drills to lodge its protests: The US Speaker is the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Beijing considers the island is to be unified with the Chinese mainland.
- Delhi records 2,073 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate above 10% for third straight day: Meanwhile, a 31-year-old foreigner tested positive for the monkeypox disease in the national capital. The city’s tally of the disease has now reached four.
- Toll due to Kerala rains rises to 12, red alert withdrawn across the state: Three persons died due to landslides in Kannur and one death each was reported in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. More than 2,000 residents have been shifted to 102 relief camps.
- Aligarh Muslim University to remove texts by two Islamic thinkers from arts syllabus: The decision was taken after 25 professors and activists said that one of the ideologues had called for total Islamisation of India.
- Demand for jobs under MGNREGA scheme doubled in seven years, Centre data shows: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had called the programme a ‘living monument’ to the failure of Congress-led governments.
- Voting by UK Conservative Party to choose next PM delayed over cybersecurity concerns: The vote became necessary after Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister on July 7.