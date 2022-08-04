The People’s Liberation Army of China on Thursday started military exercises using live ammunition in the sea surrounding Taiwan, AFP reported.

The exercises commenced a day after United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan.

Pelosi was the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years despite a slew of threats from Beijing. China sees official visits by US authorities as lending support to pro-independence camps and giving credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

China considers Taiwan as an island that is to be unified with the mainland.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said it will continue to strengthen its vigilance in response to Beijing’s “irrational behaviour” of carrying out live-fire military exercises.

“The Ministry of National Defense emphasized that it will uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war,” a press release from the Taiwan government said. “We seek no escalation, but we don’t stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

#ROCArmdForces are operating as usual and monitor our surroundings in response to irrational activities from PRC, aiming for changing the status quo & destabilizing the region's security. We seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 4, 2022

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunyingsaid that Beijing’s countermeasures against Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will be strong, resolute and effective, Xinhua news agency reported.

China will take all measures necessary to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States and separatist forces in Taiwan would be responsible for any consequences that arise from such measures, she added.

Twenty-seven Chinese fighter jets flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Wednesday, the island country’s defence ministry said.

Taiwan said that it dispatched aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defence systems to “monitor the activities” of the Chinese fighter jets.

27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/m1gW2N4ZL7 pic.twitter.com/Aw71EgmRjj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022

Taiwan claimed that 22 of the jets crossed a median line that separates the island from China, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified official familiar with Taipei’s security planning. However, the aircraft did not fly too far into an unofficial buffer area, the official added.