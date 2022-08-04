The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Live Law reported on Thursday.

Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on October 5, 2020, enroute to Hathras where a Dalit woman was gangraped and killed by four upper-caste Thakur men on September 14, 2020.

The police first accused the Kerala-based journalist of intending to start a caste-based riot and create communal disharmony. Subsequently, sedition charges and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were added.

Justice Krishan Pahal of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected the journalist’s plea challenging an order by a Mathura court that denied him bail. While the detailed order is yet to be uploaded, the case status on the High Court website on Thursday morning showed that the plea has been “dismissed on merits”.

In April 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force had claimed in a 5,000-page chargesheet that Kappan did not write like a “responsible journalist” and reported on events to “incite Muslims”.

The chargesheet stated, “During riots, taking the name of a minority and talking about events related to them can incite sentiments. Responsible journalists do not do such communal reporting. Kappan only and only reports to incite Muslims, which is a hidden agenda of PFI [Popular Front of India]. Some stories were written to sympathise with Maoists and Communists.”

In July last year, the Mathura court rejected his bail petition taking into account the allegations that Kappan, along with other co-accused, committed acts that promoted enmity.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey had said there was a prima facie case that Kappan and others were trying to disturb the law and order situation when they were on their way to Hathras to report on the gangrape of the woman.

