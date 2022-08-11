Two militants who were attempting to sneak into a post in the Rajouri district were killed in a gunfight on Thursday, the White Knight Corps said. Five soldiers were also injured in the attack.

“As reported by [the] army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning,” said Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, the Hindustan Times reported. “Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place.”

More soldiers have been sent to the location of the gunfight, around 6 km from the police station in Darhal, he added.

The attack came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three militants, including one suspected to be involved in the killing of actor Amreen Bhat and government employee Rahul Bhat.

Amreen Bhat, who was known for her role in television dramas, was shot dead by suspected militants in Chadoora town of Budgam on May 25. Her 10-year-old nephew had also sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

On May 27, the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have killed two militants involved in Amreen Bhat’s killing.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, was killed on May 12 after suspected militants barged into his office in Budgam district. His killing had led to massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits in many parts of the Union Territory.