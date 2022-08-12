Suspected militants shot dead a migrant labourer from Bihar on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The labourer, Mohammed Amrez, hailed from Bihar’s Madhepura district.

According to the police, militants fired at him at the Soadnara Sumbal area in Bandipora, leaving him injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died.

During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 12, 2022

Amrez’s brother said that he was informed at 12.20 am about the firing in the area, ANI reported. “He [Amrez] wasn’t around, we thought he went to [the] toilet,” he said. “We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood and contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin and later referred [to another hospital] but he died.”

The killing took place eight days after suspected militants threw a grenade at migrant labourers in the Pulwama district. On labourer died and two were injured in the attack. The person who died was identified as Mohammed Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa village in Bihar.