The big news: Writers, politicians criticise attack on Salman Rushdie, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: S Jaishankar said India-China ties cannot be normal till there is peace on border, Himachal Assembly passed Bill to ban forced mass conversion.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Attack on Salman Rushdie is an assault on freedom of expression, say writers and politicians: The Council on American-Islamic Relations raised concerns that people might rush to blame Muslims or Islam after the author was stabbed at an event in New York.
- India-China ties can’t be normal unless there is peace on border, says S Jaishankar: The situation remains unresolved in spite of 16 rounds of commander-level talks between both the countries, the foreign minister says.
- Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes Bill that bans forced mass conversions: The proposed law also increases the punishment for illegal conversions to 10 years from seven years.
- Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ was banned due to law and order concerns, says ex-Congress minister: K Natwar Singh made the statement after the author was stabbed at an event in New York and the Congress was being criticised for banning the novel.
- Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s son among four fired from government jobs: Assbah Arzoomand Khan, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front militant Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, was also among those who were sacked.
- Caste panel clears former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede of allegations about fake certificate: The Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee said that it has been proven that Wankhede belongs to the Scheduled Caste category.
- Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, two months after last infection: The 75-year-old Congress chief was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in June.
- Ranveer Singh summoned by police in complaint about nude photos on Instagram: Mumbai Police officials went to the actor’s house on Friday to serve him a notice, but were told that he was not in the city.
- FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from raid on Donald Trump’s home, court documents show: Information categorised in such a manner is meant to be accessed only in a secure government facility.
- Punjab government notifies ‘one MLA, one pension’ scheme: The rule allows providing pension to MLAs for just one term, deviating from older norms when the legislators would get the payment for successive stints.