An Uttar Pradesh court on Tuesday rejected a bail application filed by politician Shrikant Tyagi in a cheating case, PTI reported. He has been accused of possessing a fake car sticker identifying him as an MLA.

On Thursday, a Noida court had denied bail to Tyagi in a separate case related to assault of a woman in a residential complex.

Several videos on social media showed Tyagi verbally abusing a woman earlier this month as she tried to stop him from planting trees in the society’s common area, citing violation of rules. Tyagi can be seen pushing the woman and shouting at her husband too.

Tyagi identifies himself as a national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha and national co-ordinator of the party’s Yuva Kisan Samiti. However, the BJP has denied having any links with him.

On August 5, Tyagi was booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

After his arrest, Tyagi was also charged under Section 420 (cheating) as police found that he possessed a car sticker that read “vidhayak” – MLA in Hindi.

Tyagi has claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya had given him the sticker. Maurya quit the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections held earlier this year. He has denied having given the MLA sticker, and said he has not met Tyagi in the last four years.

On Tuesday, the court of Additional Civil Judge Noopur Srivastava, granted bail to two of Tyagi’s aides accused of harbouring him when he went absconding from Noida. After the video of him assaulting the woman went viral, Tyagi fled from Noida.

He was later held in Meerut along with three of his associates.

Previous complaint against Tyagi

In 2019, residents of the Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93 had filed a complaint with the Noida authority and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police against Tyagi for allegedly encroaching onto the green belt in the common area of the complex.

On October 16, 2019, the Noida authority issued a notice to Tyagi to remove the encroachment within 15 days. However, Tyagi claimed that the authority issued a letter to him last year saying the previous notice has been nullified.

On August 8, authorities used bulldozers to demolish allegedly illegal portions of a ground floor apartment in Noida that belongs to Tyagi.

His wife Ankita Tyagi said that he used to attend events organised by the BJP but has been abandoned by the party now.

She said that her husband was involved in social work in Noida, Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar.