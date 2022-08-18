The big news: Boat with rifles, explosives found at Maharashtra coast, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi government said it would not allow Rohingyas to settle in the city, and Salman Rushdie’s attacker said he acted alone.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Boat carrying AK-47 rifles, explosives found at Raigad coast: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no confirmation of any ‘terror angle’, but the police would investigate all aspects.
- Delhi government will not allow Rohingyas to settle in the city, says Manish Sisodia: The deputy chief minister accused the BJP-led Centre of ‘conspiring to illegally settle’ refugees from Myanmar.
- Salman Rushdie’s attacker says he acted alone, denies contact with Iran: In an interview to The New York Post, Hadi Matar said he was surprised when he found out that the author survived the stabbing.
- ‘They are Brahmins...have good values’, says BJP MLA defending release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: CK Raulji, who was part of the panel that recommended the release of the 11 men said that in cases of communal violence, innocent persons are often targeted.
- Delhi High Court orders FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case: A woman has alleged that the politician took her to a farmhouse, spiked her drink and raped her. In its order, the High Court said that the police seemed reluctant in filing the FIR.
- Palaniswami challenges Madras HC order voiding his elevation as sole AIADMK leader: Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam urged Palaniswami to run the party jointly with him.
- Dolo makers gave gifts worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors to prescribe higher dose, medical body tells SC: Prices of the fever-reducing pills’ dosage of up to 500 mg is regulated. The freebies were allegedly given to prescribe 650 mg tablets.
- Court imposes penalty on prosecution for producing ‘unnecessary witnesses’ in Delhi riots case: The police summoned a witness who had earlier been discharged after the court found that his statement was about a separate incident during the 2020 violence.
- Judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee, his aide extended by 14 days in teacher recruitment scam: The former West Bengal minister warned that ‘no one will be spared’ as he made his way to the courtroom on Thursday.
- Child labour, caste and poverty are closely linked in India, says UN report: Dalit women in South Asia face severe discrimination, due to which they are “denied choices and freedoms in all spheres of life”, the report said.