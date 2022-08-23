A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain’s wife Poonam Jain in a money-laundering case, PTI reported.

The court directed her to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety, according to ANI.

On August 6, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel had granted interim bail to Poonam Jain. The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s wife got regular bail on Tuesday.

Mohammed Irshad, one of the lawyers representing Satyendar Jain, said that the court extended his client’s judicial custody till August 27.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Delhi government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in the case.

The money-laundering case is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017. The agency has alleged that between February 2015 and May 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party leader acquired assets disproportionate to his income.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, four firms – Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited – are shell companies controlled by Jain and his relatives.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed that money routed through these companies was used to buy land or repay loans taken to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi.

In April, the central agency had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives.