A look at the top headlines of the day:

Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance proves majority in Bihar Assembly: Meanwhile, CBI raided residences of four RJD leaders hours before floor test. Varanasi court reserves order on maintainability of suit in Gyanvapi case by Hindu litigants: District judge AK Vishvesha posted the matter for hearing on September 12, when he is expected to pronounce the order. Captured militant says Pakistan colonel paid him to attack Indian Army post: Tabarak Hussain was intercepted by security forces in Rajouri’s Naushera sector on Sunday. Journalist Siddique Kappan moves Supreme Court for bail: A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to list the matter on August 26. Delhi Assembly to hold special session on August 26 as AAP claims BJP is trying to poach MLAs: Earlier on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP offered Rs 20 crore to four of its legislators to switch sides. Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts will have ‘chilling effect’, Meghalaya citizens tell president: Over 420 signatories in a statement urged Droupadi Murmu to ‘undo this socially destructive and legally untenable’ decision. Kerala HC stays bail to author in sexual harassment case, lower court judge transferred: A sessions court judge had said that the law about outraging a woman’s modesty will not apply if she wears a ‘sexually provocative dress’. India’s sex ratio normalises slightly, study finds: The sex ratio at birth narrowed from 109 boys per 100 girls in 2015-’16 to 108 boys per 100 girls in 2019-’21, the Pew Research Center says. Why can’t Centre call for all-party meeting? asks Supreme Court in ‘freebies’ case: Chief Justice NV Ramana reiterated that there should be a debate on the matter. Bail for Noida woman who abused residential complex security guard: The woman was sent to judicial custody on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.