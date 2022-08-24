The big news: Nitish Kumar-led alliance wins trust vote, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Varanasi court reserved order on maintainability of suit in Gyanvapi case, and militant said Pakistan colonel paid him to attack Army post.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance proves majority in Bihar Assembly: Meanwhile, CBI raided residences of four RJD leaders hours before floor test.
- Varanasi court reserves order on maintainability of suit in Gyanvapi case by Hindu litigants: District judge AK Vishvesha posted the matter for hearing on September 12, when he is expected to pronounce the order.
- Captured militant says Pakistan colonel paid him to attack Indian Army post: Tabarak Hussain was intercepted by security forces in Rajouri’s Naushera sector on Sunday.
- Journalist Siddique Kappan moves Supreme Court for bail: A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to list the matter on August 26.
- Delhi Assembly to hold special session on August 26 as AAP claims BJP is trying to poach MLAs: Earlier on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP offered Rs 20 crore to four of its legislators to switch sides.
- Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts will have ‘chilling effect’, Meghalaya citizens tell president: Over 420 signatories in a statement urged Droupadi Murmu to ‘undo this socially destructive and legally untenable’ decision.
- Kerala HC stays bail to author in sexual harassment case, lower court judge transferred: A sessions court judge had said that the law about outraging a woman’s modesty will not apply if she wears a ‘sexually provocative dress’.
- India’s sex ratio normalises slightly, study finds: The sex ratio at birth narrowed from 109 boys per 100 girls in 2015-’16 to 108 boys per 100 girls in 2019-’21, the Pew Research Center says.
- Why can’t Centre call for all-party meeting? asks Supreme Court in ‘freebies’ case: Chief Justice NV Ramana reiterated that there should be a debate on the matter.
- Bail for Noida woman who abused residential complex security guard: The woman was sent to judicial custody on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.