Amid the threat of being disqualified in the Jharkhand Assembly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his allies began moving their legislators to an unknown location on Saturday, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, MLAs of the ruling United Progressive Alliance attended a meeting at Soren’s residence in Ranchi. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties are part of the alliance.

Visuals showed that two buses ferried the Jharkhand MLAs from Soren’s home to avoid poaching attempts.

It is unclear where they are being shifted to.

#WATCH | Jharkhand political crisis: Two buses carrying Jharkhand MLAs leave from the residence of CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi after the meeting of UPA Legislators concludes pic.twitter.com/QBJHogiViU — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Ahead of the meeting, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Thakur said that the MLAs were coming with luggage for the meeting because they have been asked to be ready to move out, reported ANI.

“We’ll let you know if MLAs are asked to shift somewhere,” he added.

On Thursday, reports said that the Election Commission has suggested disqualifying Soren from the Assembly. The opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover. But, Soren said that he did not receive any communication either from the Election Commission or the governor recommending his disqualification.

The disqualification order means that Soren will have to resign as an MLA, but can get re-elected within six months. He can also continue to remain the chief minister if legislators of the ruling United Progressive Alliance name him as the leader of the coalition.

The poll panel order came on an office-of-profit complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that Soren allotted a mining lease in his name. Soren also holds the mining portfolio in Jharkhand.

An office-of-profit means a position that brings to the person holding it financial gains or benefits.

The BJP has also accused Soren of violating Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that deals with the disqualification of legislators for government contracts.

On Friday too, Soren had held a meeting of all MLAs of the ruling alliance.

After the meeting, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party has support of 50 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly and claimed that some BJP leaders were also in touch with them, reported ANI.

“We are comfortably enjoying the majority and whenever the governor asks we will prove our majority,” he added.

The BJP has demanded that the Assembly should be dissolved and elections be held for all seats in the state.