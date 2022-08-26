The big news: Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chief Justice NV Ramana’s tenure got over, and the top court dismissed plea against Uttar Pradesh’s refusal to prosecute Adityanath.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, says Rahul Gandhi demolished party’s “consultative mechanism”: The former Rajya Sabha MP also said that the leadership tried to foist a “non-serious individual” to be at the helm of the outfit.
- Don’t lose hope with one perceived unfair judgement, says NV Ramana in farewell speech as chief justice: His successor UU Lalit said he would work towards ensuring that a Constitution bench works throughout the year.
- SC dismisses plea against UP government’s refusal to prosecute Adityanath in hate speech case: The case against the chief minister was filed by Gorakhpur-based activist Parvez Parwaz. The matter pertains to the events of January 2007 when riots broke out in the city and surrounding areas.
- Before her death, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged by her associates at a party, say Goa Police: The police have arrested her associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhvinder Singh. The two confessed during questioning that they had intentionally mixed the substance in her drinks.
- Adani Group says it does not need SEBI approval to acquire stake in NDTV: The conglomerate said that the media company’s founders are bound to comply with their contractual obligations.
- WhatsApp forced users into a ‘take it or leave it’ situation with its privacy policy, Delhi HC says: The court made the observation while dismissing the messaging platform’s plea against an inquiry into its 2021 policy.
- UGC declares 21 universities as fake, says they do not have power to offer degrees: Eight such higher education bodies from Delhi and four from Uttar Pradesh are on the list released by the University Grants Commission.
- SC issues notice on pleas by Ukraine-returned medical students to continue education in India: The petitioners were relying on a Parliament panel report that said the students should be allowed to enrol in Indian private colleges as a one-time measure.
- Pakistan declares national emergency as toll in floods rises to 937: Around three crore residents have become homeless since the monsoon season started on June 14.
- Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement in manufacture of Covid-19 vaccine: The Comirnaty vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner copied the mRNA technology developed by Moderna, it has claimed.