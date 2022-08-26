Outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said in his farewell speech on Friday that citizens should not lose hope on the judiciary for “one perceived unfair judgement”, Live Law reported.

“In the last 75 years, our jurisprudence has evolved considerably,” Ramana said at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. “Our judiciary is not defined by a single order or decision. Yes, at times, it fell short of people’s expectations. But most of the times, it has championed the cause of the people.”

Ramana demitted his office on Friday.

In his speech, Ramana said that since he joined the judiciary, it had been difficult to live the life of a judge as he and his family were subjected to “conspiratorial scrutinies”.

“My family and I suffered in silence,” he said. “But ultimately, the truth will always prevail. I never claimed myself to be a scholarly judge or a great judge, but I have always believed that the ultimate purpose of justice delivery system is to provide justice to the common man.”

Ramana also rued that that the judiciary does not find “adequate reflections in the media”, which he said deprive citizens of knowledge about the courts and the Constitution

He thanked Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Dushyant Dave in his speech as well. Earlier on Friday, Sibal had expressed his gratitude to Ramana for making the government answerable. Dave had broken down and called Ramana a “citizens’ judge”.

CJI-designate UU Lalit lists three focus areas

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who will take charge as the new chief justice of India on Saturday, said that he will focus on three areas during his 74-day tenure – listing of cases, mentioning of urgent matters and constitution benches, Bar and Bench reported.

Lalit said that listing of cases will be made “clear and transparent”, and a “clear cut regime” to mention urgent matters will be put in place.

“Next is Constitution bench and three judge bench matters as I believe job of SC is to lay down law in clear cut terms so that people are aware of peculiar positions in law,” Lalit said, adding that the court will work towards having one Constitution bench working throughout the year.

Lalit acknowledged Ramana’s achievements, stating that he made 250 appointments to the High Courts during his tenure, reported Bar and Bench.

“750 is the strength so almost one-third vacancy was tackled,” he added. “There may be a time in future that large number of judges in Supreme Court are those who were appointed by CJI Ramana.”