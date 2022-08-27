A look at the top headlines of the day:

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as next Chief Justice of India: The Supreme Court will be listing some crucial pleas on August 29, which is his first day in office. UPA MLAs shifted again over poaching fears after brief halt in Khunti: On Thursday, media reports said that the Election Commission has suggested disqualifying Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the state Assembly. Protests held in several parts of India against release of all 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts: Demonstrations were held in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra, among other states. Karnataka school associations allege corruption in education department: In separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two bodies demanded action against Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. Goa Police take two more persons into custody in Sonali Phogat death case: The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler named Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and detained the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa. NPP will not form alliance with BJP or other any party for Meghalaya Assembly elections, says CM: The National People’s Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are ideologically not on the same page, says Conrad Sangma. 134 ex-bureaucrats urge SC to rectify ‘horrendously wrong decision’ in Bilkis Bano case: The former civil servants were referring to the Gujarat government’s decision to release all 11 men convicted in the case. Ghulam Nabi Azad says he will start new party soon, first unit to be in Jammu and Kashmir: The former Rajya Sabha MP resigned from the Congress on Friday after having been associated with it for nearly 50 years. Delhi Police rejects approval for Munawar Faruqui show day after VHP objects: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal had warned of protests if the police failed to cancel the show. Congress will persuade Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting to finalise the schedule for the election of the next party president.