The big news: Justice UU Lalit is new chief justice of India
Other headlines: UPA MLAs return to Ranchi after being moved out over poaching fears, and protests were held against the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Justice UU Lalit takes oath as next Chief Justice of India: The Supreme Court will be listing some crucial pleas on August 29, which is his first day in office.
- UPA MLAs shifted again over poaching fears after brief halt in Khunti: On Thursday, media reports said that the Election Commission has suggested disqualifying Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the state Assembly.
- Protests held in several parts of India against release of all 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts: Demonstrations were held in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra, among other states.
- Karnataka school associations allege corruption in education department: In separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two bodies demanded action against Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.
- Goa Police take two more persons into custody in Sonali Phogat death case: The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler named Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and detained the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa.
- NPP will not form alliance with BJP or other any party for Meghalaya Assembly elections, says CM: The National People’s Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are ideologically not on the same page, says Conrad Sangma.
- 134 ex-bureaucrats urge SC to rectify ‘horrendously wrong decision’ in Bilkis Bano case: The former civil servants were referring to the Gujarat government’s decision to release all 11 men convicted in the case.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad says he will start new party soon, first unit to be in Jammu and Kashmir: The former Rajya Sabha MP resigned from the Congress on Friday after having been associated with it for nearly 50 years.
- Delhi Police rejects approval for Munawar Faruqui show day after VHP objects: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal had warned of protests if the police failed to cancel the show.
- Congress will persuade Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting to finalise the schedule for the election of the next party president.