MLAs of Jharkhand’s ruling United Progressive Alliance on Thursday asked Governor Ramesh Bais how selective information was being leaked to the media, ANI reported.

The legislators met Bais amid uncertainty about Chief Minister Hemant Soren continuing in his post and alleged attempts of the Bharatiya Janata Party to destabilise the Jharkhand government.

Bandhu Tirkey, working president of the Congress’ Jharkhand unit, on Thursday said Soren will not resign. He also said that the governor has assured them that information is not being leaked from his office. “The governor is seeking legal opinion and has assured the situation will be made clear within two days,” Tirkey added.

A political crisis has been looming over Jharkhand since last week after reports on August 25 said that the Election Commission has sought Soren’s disqualification as an MLA.

The chief minister is facing allegations against him in an office-of-profit case. The case is based on a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that Soren allotted a mining lease in his own name. Soren also holds the mining portfolio in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission had informed the governor about its decision in a sealed cover, the reports said last week. However, Soren maintained that he did not receive any communication either from the Election Commission or the governor.

On August 27, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its allies began moving its legislators out of Ranchi amid fears of poaching.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is the largest party with 30 MLAs. The Congress has 18 legislators, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

If the governor announces Soren’s disqualification, then he will have to resign as an MLA. Soren, however, can get re-elected within six months. He can also continue to remain the chief minister if legislators of the ruling United Progressive Alliance name him as the leader of the coalition.