A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail from Supreme Court in Gujarat riots forgery case: The activist was arrested on June 26, two days after the Supreme Court dismissed allegations of ‘larger conspiracy’ made by Zakia Jafri in the 2002 violence.
  2. Lingayat seer accused of sexually assaulting minors sent to police custody till September 5: He was taken to a district hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain.
  3. Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant: The prime minister also unveiled a new insignia of the Indian Navy.
  4. Sick Padma Shri awardee allegedly forced to dance by social worker, Adivasi community demands action: The community said it will protest on streets if the worker is not punished.
  5. Twitter cannot decide what is free speech, Centre tells Karnataka High Court as it defends blocking orders: The company is a ‘habitual non-compliant’ platform, says the government.
  6. Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Tyagi:Both men were arrested for making provocative speeches about Muslims. While Narsinghanand is out on bail, Tyagi surrendered before a court on Friday.
  7. 19-year-old arrested for killing four security guards in Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Prasad Dhurvey said that he also wanted to kill a police officer.
  8. Assassination attempt on Argentine vice president fails as gun does not go off: A 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested from the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.
  9. Kavita Krishnan quits all posts in CPI(M-L) after calling Soviet regime, China autocratic: She had requested the party to relieve her of all leadership roles. But she will continue to be a member of the outfit.
  10. 18 killed in blast at Herat mosque in Afghanistan: A pro-Taliban scholar was among those dead.