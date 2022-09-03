The Jharkhand Police filed a first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, and seven others for allegedly forcefully taking clearance from the Air Traffic Control for take-off from Deoghar airport past sunset on August 31, reported The Indian Express.

The airport was inaugurated on July 12 and is yet to receive clearance for night operations. Flights from Deoghar airport are currently allowed to depart 30 minutes before sunset, reported NDTV.

The FIR was registered against the two MPs, Dubey’s two sons Kanishk Kant Dubey and Mahikant Dubey, and the Deoghar airport director among others on September 1 on the complaint of Suman Anand, who is in charge of airport security, reported The Indian Express.

Anand alleged that the politicians violated all safety standards by entering the Air Traffic Control room and forcing officials to clear their chartered flight for take-off at night, reported India Today.

Dubey and Tiwari along with seven others were booked for endangering the life or personal safety of others, and criminal trespass reported The Indian Express.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri wrote to the principal secretary, Cabinet-Coordination, Civil Aviation, Jharkhand on Friday alleging that when the flight was denied for take off, the pilot along with the passengers walked toward the traffic control room, reported ANI.

“Dubey and others came inside the ATC room…the security in-charge said that the pilot and the passengers were pressuring for clearance to take off, which was given,” the letter said.

“The security in-charge has mentioned that he was shocked and alarmed due to the presence of passengers in the ATC room and such actions are a breach of airport security standards.”

Bhajantri and Dubey have since been sparring on Twitter.

The BJP MP from Godda called Bhajantri a sycophant of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Bhajantri had tweeted, “Who authorised you to enter ATC Room? Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room? Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building?”

Hon’ble MP Sir,



Few questions.

1. Who authorised you to enter ATC Room?

2. Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room?

3. Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building? https://t.co/jI562TIA2X — Manjunath Bhajantri IAS (@mbhajantri) September 2, 2022

यह एक अपराधी का अंदाज़ है जो ज़बरदस्ती बिना अनुमति के सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर घुसता है ।आप एयरपोर्ट के अंदर किस हैसियत से गए ? आपको CCTV देखने की इजाज़त किसने दी ? आप फरषटाईया गए हैं,मुख्यमंत्री की चमचागिरी करिए व मस्त रहिए। pic.twitter.com/gERdX21gFx — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 2, 2022

Notably, the development comes after the state government, led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in alliance with the Congress, accused the BJP of poaching its MLAs. The political uncertainty in Jharkhand had begun after the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of Chief Minister Soren for allegedly awarding a mining lease to himself. However, despite the election body’s recommendation, the governor has not taken any action, leaving room for political turmoil and possible bribery of MLAs in Jharkhand.

The JMM and Congress shifted its MLAs to Raipur in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh this week to avoid any attempts of poaching.