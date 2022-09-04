A look at the top headlines of the day:

Former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry dies in accident near Mumbai: Several politicians and industrialists mourned his death, saying he was the ‘brightest business minds of the country’. BJP and RSS are deliberately dividing the country by creating hatred, says Rahul Gandhi: The former Congress chief said that institutions such as the media, judiciary and the Election Commission are under pressure from the government. Pakistan flood toll rises to 1,290, more rainfall predicted in next 3-4 days: The country has received 190% more rain than its 30-year average between June and August.

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja says she declined to accept Magsaysay Award 2022: The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation had selected Shailaja for her handling of the Nipah and Covid-19 outbreaks in Kerala.

Law minister criticises former SC judge for saying there is lack of freedom of expression in India: Justice BN Srikrishna had said that he might be arrested and thrown into jail if he speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly.

Rohingya refugees are a ‘big burden’ on Bangladesh, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: About 1.1 million Rohingya refugees are currently reported to be living in Cox’s Bazar and the Bhasan Char island in Bangladesh.

Ghulam Nabi Azad says his party will seek restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir: ‘I’ll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand,’ the former Rajya Sabha MP said as held his first rally after quitting the Congress.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to seek vote of confidence on Monday: The ruling coalition has the required numbers in the 81-member House, said State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam.

NASA postpones moon mission Artemis 1 again due to fuel leak: The agency said that it will not try to launch the rocket again during the current window of opportunity, which ends on Tuesday.

BJP will be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 if Opposition works together, claims Nitish Kumar: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hindutva party had won 303 seats. A party needs to win 282 constituencies for majority in Parliament.

