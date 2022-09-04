The big news: Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in accident, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of dividing India by spreading hatred, and the toll from the floods in Pakistan rose to 1,290.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry dies in accident near Mumbai: Several politicians and industrialists mourned his death, saying he was the ‘brightest business minds of the country’.
- BJP and RSS are deliberately dividing the country by creating hatred, says Rahul Gandhi: The former Congress chief said that institutions such as the media, judiciary and the Election Commission are under pressure from the government.
- Pakistan flood toll rises to 1,290, more rainfall predicted in next 3-4 days: The country has received 190% more rain than its 30-year average between June and August.
- Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja says she declined to accept Magsaysay Award 2022: The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation had selected Shailaja for her handling of the Nipah and Covid-19 outbreaks in Kerala.
- Law minister criticises former SC judge for saying there is lack of freedom of expression in India: Justice BN Srikrishna had said that he might be arrested and thrown into jail if he speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly.
- Rohingya refugees are a ‘big burden’ on Bangladesh, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: About 1.1 million Rohingya refugees are currently reported to be living in Cox’s Bazar and the Bhasan Char island in Bangladesh.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad says his party will seek restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir: ‘I’ll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand,’ the former Rajya Sabha MP said as held his first rally after quitting the Congress.
- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to seek vote of confidence on Monday: The ruling coalition has the required numbers in the 81-member House, said State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam.
- NASA postpones moon mission Artemis 1 again due to fuel leak: The agency said that it will not try to launch the rocket again during the current window of opportunity, which ends on Tuesday.
- BJP will be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 if Opposition works together, claims Nitish Kumar: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hindutva party had won 303 seats. A party needs to win 282 constituencies for majority in Parliament.