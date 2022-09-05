An 11-year-old Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia was allegedly beaten up by a metal rod and locked up in a classroom by his teacher, who was furious his motorcycle was touched by the boy, PTI reported on Saturday.

The teacher, Krishna Mohan Sharma, has been suspended after the allegations against him were found to be true, said Ballia’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari Mani Ram Singh.

The alleged assault took place at Ballia district’s Higher Secondary School in Ranaupur on September 2, said Nagra Station House Officers Devendra Nath Dubey.

The boy’s mother alleged that Sharma also made casteist remarks against her son, reported The Indian Express. The student’s mother also called the school principal asking why her son was harassed. However, she was not given any response. “The principal requested me not to escalate the matter,” she added.

This incident comes two weeks after a Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her classroom by a former village head for not wearing a school uniform.

On August 14, a Dalit child in Rajasthan succumbed to his injuries after he was assaulted by his upper caste teacher for allegedly drinking water from his pot. The nine-year-old child was beaten up on July 20 by his teacher in Jalore district’s Sayla village.